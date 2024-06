Matos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Friday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Matos has been back on the Giants' roster for a week, going 8-for-20 (.400) with two homers and three RBI in that span. He started hot after a call-up in mid-May as well before tailing off at the end of the month, so it'll be important to see him sustain his good hitting. Through 110 plate appearances, the outfielder is slashing .257/.282/.400 with four homers, 23 RBI, 11 runs scored and no stolen bases.