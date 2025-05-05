Matos started at left field and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored during Sunday's 9-3 win over the Rockies.

Matos led off the fifth inning with a double to center field before coming around to score the first of three runs in the frame. The 23-year-old outfielder recorded his third multi-hit game of the season Sunday, marking his first such performance since April 2. Matos has logged a .250 batting average with two RBI, a home run, a double and a 2:2 BB:K across 18 plate appearances in his last five games. He began the season hitting .167 with two extra-base hits and a 1:2 BB:K in 31 plate appearances over his first 10 games.