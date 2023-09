Matos isn't in the Giants' lineup Tuesday against Arizona, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Matos is slashing .344/.400/.406 since returning from Triple-A Sacramento on Sept. 6, and he'll take a seat to begin San Francisco's series with the D-backs. Mike Yastrzemski will shift to center field while Matos rests, allowing Mitch Haniger to start in left while batting sixth.