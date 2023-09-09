Matos went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and one run scored in Friday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Matos has a pair of multi-hit efforts since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. If he can keep hitting like that, he'll have no trouble holding down a regular role in center field. The 21-year-old outfielder is batting .266 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 22 runs scored and three stolen bases over 207 plate appearances in the majors this season. Matos has displayed solid plate discipline with a 13.0 percent strikeout rate and a 7.2 percent walk rate, which bodes well for his development down the line.