The Giants recalled Matos from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With Christian Koss (hamstring) headed to the injured list, the Giants will turn to Matos to replenish the big club's bench depth. The 23-year-old outfielder owns a .572 OPS in the big leagues this season but has slashed .272/.326/.444 across 89 plate appearances since being sent down to the minors in early June.