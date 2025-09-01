Matos is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Matos will get a well-deserved breather for the series opener in Colorado, after he had started in all 10 of the Giants' games since his Aug. 21 call-up from Triple-A Sacramento. Drew Gilbert will get the nod in right field Monday, but Matos appears to be locked into a near-everyday role after slashing .432/.450/.811 with three home runs and two steals following his promotion.