Matos was removed from Tuesday's game for Triple-A Sacramento in the third inning, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

This does not appear to be related to injury for Matos, but rather a potential call-up for the young outfielder after Mitch Haniger (undisclosed) was removed from Tuesday's game after being hit by a pitch. Matos has hit .398 with a 1.120 OPS for Sacramento, and is widely considered one of the best hitting prospects in the San Francisco system. He'd be worth a roster add in the majority of formats if he does receive a promotion to the 26-man active roster.