Matos was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against the Athletics with right shoulder discomfort, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The severity of Matos' injury remains unknown, though it's apparently enough to warrant holding him out of action Friday. The Giants should provide some more details in the near future, and in the meantime, David Villar will take over as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
More News
-
Giants' Luis Matos: Accounts for both of team's runs•
-
Giants' Luis Matos: Multi-hit effort in victory•
-
Giants' Luis Matos: Launches solo shot Saturday•
-
Giants' Luis Matos: Rough start continues Thursday•
-
Giants' Luis Matos: Struggles continue Sunday•
-
Giants' Luis Matos: Cracks first homer of 2025•