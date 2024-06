Matos went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's victory over the Cubs.

Matos jumped on a hanging knuckle-curve from Drew Smyly in the fifth and sent it into the stands in left-center field for his third home run of the campaign and first since May 18 against Colorado. It marked the outfielder's second consecutive two-hit performance and first RBI this month. He's also hit safely in three straight contests and is now batting .320 (8-for-25) in June.