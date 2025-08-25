Matos went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Matos launched a two-run homer to left-center field in the second inning, giving the Giants an early 2-0 lead. The 23-year-old outfielder added a single in the ninth before coming around to score the go-ahead run. He's been on fire since being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday, going 8-for-15 with five runs scored, two home runs, two doubles, two stolen bases and a triple over his last four appearances. Overall, Matos is slashing .209/.255/.450 with 18 runs scored, 16 RBI, seven homers and four stolen bases across 137 plate appearances this season.