The Giants recalled Matos from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Mike Yastrzemski (oblique) landing on the injured list in a corresponding move, Matos will return to San Francisco and could serve as Yastrzemski's main replacement in the starting outfield. The 22-year-old has slashed just .224/.247/.329 with 20 RBI across 89 plate appearances during his time in the big leagues this season.