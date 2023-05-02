Luciano (back) was activated off the injured list Tuesday at Double-A Richmond, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Luciano missed the first month of the 2023 minor-league season after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back while playing in the Dominican Winter League. Now with a clean bill of health, the 21-year-old top shortstop prospect can continue his ascent through the Giants' system. He registered an .817 OPS in 65 games last summer between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and High-A Eugene.
