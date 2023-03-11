Luciano (back) was optioned to minor-league camp Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Luciano hasn't appeared in a spring game because of his back trouble, but he has been a full participant in workouts as of late. The top hitting prospect in the San Francisco system is likely to begin the season with Double-A Richmond, and a strong showing there could go a long way to him making his MLB debut before 2023 comes to a close.

More News