Luciano (back) was optioned to minor-league camp Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Luciano hasn't appeared in a spring game because of his back trouble, but he has been a full participant in workouts as of late. The top hitting prospect in the San Francisco system is likely to begin the season with Double-A Richmond, and a strong showing there could go a long way to him making his MLB debut before 2023 comes to a close.
More News
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Fields grounders Thursday•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Advances to batting practice•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Ramping up hitting progression•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Recovering from offseason injury•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Shielded from Rule 5 draft•
-
Giants' Marco Luciano: Added to Double-A playoff roster•