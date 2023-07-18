Luciano was promoted Tuesday to Triple-A Sacramento, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Luciano missed the first month of the minor-league season after suffering a stress fracture in his lower back while playing in the Dominican Winter League and then got off to a relatively slow start with Double-A Richmond upon his arrival there in early May. He had turned it on lately, though, slashing .309/.416/.564 across his last 113 plate appearances dating back to June 10. The highly-touted shortstop prospect is now just one step away from the majors at age 21. He turns 22 in September.