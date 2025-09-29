Chapman went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Rockies.

Chapman lined a double to left field in the fourth inning, marking his 23rd two-bagger of the 2025 campaign. The third baseman took a slight step back in his second season with San Francisco, during which he missed significant time due to a sprained right hand. Over 128 regular-season games, the 32-year-old slashed .231/.340/.430 with 76 runs scored, 61 RBI, 21 home runs and nine stolen bases across 535 plate appearances.