Chapman went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Chapman's power has come back, as he has three extra-base hits -- including two homers -- over his last five games. The third baseman gave the Giants their first lead Friday with his sixth-inning blast. For the season, up to 10 homers, 35 RBI, 53 runs scored and seven steals while posting a .235/.316/.399 slash line over 80 contests.