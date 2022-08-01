Triple-A Sacramento reinstated Adon (shoulder) from its 7-day injured list Tuesday and reassigned him to Single-A San Jose.
Adon has faced a long road back from right shoulder surgery, which he initially underwent following the 2020 season. He was sidelined for the entire 2021 campaign before making his debut with the Giants' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate June 7 as part of a rehab assignment. Over his nine appearances between the ACL and the Single-A club, Adon has struck out 12 while allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits and six walks across 9.2 innings.
