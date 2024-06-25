The Red Sox released Adon on Tuesday.
Adon had coughed up 11 runs with a 12:10 K:BB over 8.1 innings during his time at Triple-A Worcester this season. The right-handed reliever had the look in his younger days of a potential late-inning relief arm, but he turned 30 earlier this month and has yet to reach the majors.
More News
-
Red Sox's Melvin Adon: Nets MiLB deal from Red Sox•
-
Giants' Melvin Adon: Comes off IL•
-
Giants' Melvin Adon: Rehabbing with rookie-level team•
-
Giants' Melvin Adon: Released, re-signed to minors deal•
-
Giants' Melvin Adon: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Giants' Melvin Adon: Invited to spring training•