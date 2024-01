Adon signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox on Jan. 24.

Adon, 29, was once a highly thought of relief prospect in the Giants organization, but that was several years ago. He spent the bulk of 2023 at Triple-A Sacramento, posting a 7.43 ERA and 50:37 K:BB over 40 innings. Adon will likely begin 2024 at Triple-A Worcester.