Yastrzemski (elbow) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.
Yastrzemski was hit in the elbow by a pitch Thursday and although his X-rays came back clean, he'll be given Friday off. Michael Conforto, Heliot Ramos and Luis Matos will fill the outfield from left to right.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Dealing with swollen elbow•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Leaves early Thursday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: On bench against LHP•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Back from injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Lands on injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Lifted with injury•