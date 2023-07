Yastrzemski (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Mariners, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Yastrzemski finished his brief rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento over the weekend and will be ready to go Monday evening for the first game of the series. He was slashing .250/.333/.518 with four homers, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored through 17 June contests before going down with the hamstring injury.