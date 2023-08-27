Manager Gabe Kapler said that he's hopeful Yastrzemski (hamstring) will return from the 10-day injured list during the Giants' series with the the Reds that begins Monday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

San Francisco could get some much-needed reinforcement to its outfield to close out August, as both Yastrzemski and Mitch Haniger (forearm) are tracking toward returns during the Cincinnati series. Yastrzemski hasn't appeared in any minor-league rehab games since landing on the shelf July 31 with a left hamstring strain, but he faced injured pitcher John Brebbia (lat) in a simulated game Sunday and has ran the bases over the past few days, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.