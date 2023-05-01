Yastrzemski, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski said he heard a pop when he tweaked his hamstring in Sunday's loss to the Padres, so the fact that his MRI revealed just a Grade 1 strain qualifies as a pleasant surprise. The injury generally entails a 2-to-4-week recovery, giving Yastrzemski a good shot to make it back before the end of the month.