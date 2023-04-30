Yastrzemski was diagnosed with a left hamstring strain after exiting Sunday's game against the Padres, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski limped off the field after making a diving attempt in center field in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday, and it's unclear whether his injury will force him to miss additional time. If he's sidelined, Austin Slater and Brett Wisely would be candidates to see increased at-bats.