Yastrzemski (hamstring) told reporters Monday that he feels ready to return from the 10-day injured list, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Yastrzemski is eligible to return from the injured list now after missing all of May with his left hamstring strain, and while no move has been announced, it appears likely that the outfielder will be back with the team shortly with "no boxes to check off" according to the outfielder. If he's not active before Monday's game against the Phillies, he could be back for that series or over the weekend against the Marlins.