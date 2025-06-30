Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Getting breather Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Arizona.
Yastrzemski will break a streak of 13 consecutive starts Monday, ceding his spot in right field to Daniel Johnson. In his last 18 games, Yastrzemski is slashing .290/.375/.452 with a pair of home runs.
