Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI in a 7-2 victory versus the Padres on Thursday.

Yastrzemski knocked in a run with a single in the third inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. This was just his second game back following a month-long absence due to a hamstring injury. Yastrzemski drew a pair of walks Wednesday in his return and has reached base five times in nine plate appearances since being activated off the IL.