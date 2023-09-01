Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two runs and two RBI in a 7-2 victory versus the Padres on Thursday.
Yastrzemski knocked in a run with a single in the third inning and added a solo shot in the fifth. This was just his second game back following a month-long absence due to a hamstring injury. Yastrzemski drew a pair of walks Wednesday in his return and has reached base five times in nine plate appearances since being activated off the IL.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Returns from injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Likely to return Wednesday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Could return for Cincinnati series•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Running bases Friday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Taking part in workouts•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Return pushed back•