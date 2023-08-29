Yastrzemski (hamstring) will likely return from the injured list Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski has been out with a strained left hamstring since the end of July, though it appears he'll be able to return without embarking on a rehab assignment. The 33-year-old outfielder was slashing just .140/.275/.302 across 52 plate appearances since the All-Star break before getting injured, but he figures to slide back into an everyday role as part of San Francisco's outfield unit.