Yastrzemski (hamstring) has been cleared to hit and throw, and he's expected to run Tuesday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.

Yastrzemski landed on the 10-day injured list May 1 due to a left hamstring strain, but he's already making solid progress in his recovery. The team has yet to reveal a concrete timetable for his return, though they'll likely have a better idea over the next few days after seeing how he responds to running.