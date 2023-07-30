Yastrzemski exited Sunday's game against the Red Sox in the fifth inning due to left hamstring tightness, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski came off the bench to begin Sunday's matchup but entered the game as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the third inning and hit a double. However, he was replaced a few innings later with an injury that has bothered him several times this season. The severity of his current injury isn't yet clear, but it's possible the Giants proceed with caution given his recent history with left hamstring issues.