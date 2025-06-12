Yastrzemski went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a double in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Rockies.

Yastrzemski tied the game at 6-6 in the eighth inning with a two-run double to center field, then added an RBI single in the ninth to drive in San Francisco's final run. With that, the 34-year-old notched his first multi-hit performance since May 20. After going hitless in his first six appearances of June, Yastrzemski has now logged at least one hit in three straight games. During that span, he's slashing .444/.400/.667 with seven RBI, two doubles and a run scored across 10 plate appearances.