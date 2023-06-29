Yastrzemski (hamstring) is expected to return from the injured list Sunday or Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Monday seems more likely given that the Giants will be on the road against the Mets this weekend before returning home to face the visiting Mariners. Yastrzemski is not currently traveling with the team but has made steady progress in his recovery from the left hamstring issue that forced him to the IL last week.