Yastrzemski (hamstring) went through a full pregame workout Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The outfielder appears close to returning for the Giants, although the club has yet to reveal a specific target date for his activation. Yastrzemski has been on the shelf since late July with a strained left hamstring.
