Yastrzemski is not in the lineup for Friday's contest against the Padres, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Yastrzemski started in right field Thursday and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. His absence Friday is due to him going on the paternity list for the weekend, as reported by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle. LaMonte Wade will shift to right field while Wilmer Flores draws the start at first base Friday.