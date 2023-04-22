Yastrzemski will be on the bench Saturday against the Mets, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Yastrzemski will sit against southpaw David Peterson. He's had more than a platoon role thus far this season, starting against six out of eight lefties, but it's possible his playing time slips when potential platoon partner Austin Slater (hamstring) returns from the injured list. For now, it's Heliot Ramos who takes over in center field.