Yastrzemski (hamstring) went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Mariners.

Yastrzemski had a near-minimum stay on the injured list while working through hamstring inflammation. The outfielder played the full game in right field, so he looks good to handle at least a strong-side platoon role going forward. He's slashing .260/.327/.480 with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, 38 runs scored and no stolen bases over 56 contests. Yastrzemski has hit safely in five straight games dating back to before his injury.