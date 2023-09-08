Yastrzemski is absent from the lineup Friday against the Rockies.
Luis Matos, Austin Slater and Mitch Haniger are starting across the outfield as the Giants face lefty Ty Blach. Yastrzemski has registered a .565 OPS in 76 plate appearances this year against lefties. He carries an .838 OPS in 231 plate appearances versus righties.
