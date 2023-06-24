Yastrzemski (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Giants on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Yastrzemski was reportedly feeling better Thursday, but when he tried to test the hamstring before Friday's game versus the Diamondbacks. Isan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A in the corresponding move, and Yastrzemski will be out for at least a week-plus while he recovers. Blake Sabol will likely get the majority of the reps in the outfield with Yastrzemski out of action.