Yastrzemski went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's 15-1 win over the Brewers.
Yastrzemski went 0-for-18 over his first five games back from a hamstring injury, but he's now hit safely in four straight, going 6-for-15 with two doubles in that span. The outfielder has resumed a starting role in the Giants' lineup, though he could slip into a platoon in center field once Austin Slater (hamstring) gets back. Yastrzemski's .264/.317/.450 slash line is his best since 2020, and he's added five home runs, 14 RBI, 22 runs scored and nine doubles with no stolen bases through 139 plate appearances.
