Yastrzemski went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Mets.

Yastrzemski is 8-for-26 (.308) with five RBI over his last six games. The outfielder was able to contribute an RBI single in the Giants' fifth-inning rally Thursday, but they didn't score outside of that frame. Yastrzemski is up to a .268/.297/.493 slash line with four home runs, 10 RBI, 12 runs scored and four doubles through 74 plate appearances. He's also been caught stealing twice without successfully stealing a base so far.