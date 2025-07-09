default-cbs-image
Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

With the Giants concluding their series with the Phillies with a day game after a night game and with southpaw Jesus Luzardo on the hill for Philadelphia, the left-handed-hitting Yastrzemski will get the afternoon off. Luis Matos will replace Yastrzemski in right field and will bat eighth.

