Yastrzemski suffered a setback while rehabbing from a left hamstring strain, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Yastrzemski appeared to be nearing a return from the 10-day injured list after going down with a hamstring strain at the end of July, but his timetable for a return is unknown following this latest update. Per Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com, the outfielder suffered the setback while running the bases over the weekend. Yastrzemski will be shut down from baseball activities for the week before likely being re-evaluated.