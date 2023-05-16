Yastrzemski (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Phillies.
Yastrzemski will be available off the bench if called upon, but he's not penciled into the starting lineup for the series opener. He should draw the start in center field Tuesday, likely bumping Brett Wisely back to a bench role.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Feels ready to return•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Making steady progress•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Dealing with mild hamstring strain•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Lands on injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Likely to miss time•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•