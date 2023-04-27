Yastrzemski (side) is back in the lineup Thursday versus the Cardinals.
Yastrzemski was a late scratch from Wednesday's game due to tightness in his left side, but it's clearly nothing too concerning. He'll play center field and bat sixth in Thursday's series finale against the Cardinals and right-hander Miles Mikolas.
