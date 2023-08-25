Yastrzemski (hamstring) will run the bases Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Yastrzemski suffered a setback with his left hamstring earlier this month but is ready to ramp things back up again. Testing things out on the bases will certainly be a big test, and a rehab assignment seemingly could be around the corner if all goes well.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Taking part in workouts•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Return pushed back•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Nearing return for Giants•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Lands on injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Managing left hamstring tightness•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Opening Sunday's game on bench•