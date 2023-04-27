Yastrzemski was scratched from Wednesday's game against the Cardinals due to tightness on his left side, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
The severity of Yastrzemski's injury is unknown, but it's apparently enough to keep him out of Wednesday's contest. LaMonte Wade will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
