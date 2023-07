Yastrzemski (hamstring) will play two games with Triple-A Sacramento and is expected to be activated from the injured list Monday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Per Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site, Yastrzemski will serve as the designated hitter Saturday with Sacramento and is hoping to get three or four at-bats. He's also expected to play Sunday, before returning to the big-league club a day later.