Yastrzemski will be on the bench Saturday against the Marlins, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Yastrzemski returned from a hamstring strain Tuesday and started three straight games, all against righties. He'll hit the bench against lefty Braxton Garrett, with Bryce Johnson taking over in center field.
