Yastrzemski (hamstring) "is hitting without restrictions and will continue his running progression throughout the week," Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Yastrzemski recently encountered a setback in his recovery from a strained left hamstring, but he was given the green light to resume working out. Expect the Giants to proceed with caution in an effort to prevent any further bumps in the road.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Return pushed back•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Nearing return for Giants•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Lands on injured list•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Managing left hamstring tightness•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Opening Sunday's game on bench•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Takes seat amid slump•