Yastrzemski went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Rockies.

Yastrzemski has gone 10-for-23 (.435) over his last eight games. The outfielder was productive from atop the order Saturday, a spot that's typically been occupied by LaMonte Wade when the Giants are facing a right-handed pitcher. For the season, Yastrzemski has a .248/.330/.468 slash line, 13 home runs, 38 RBI, 50 runs scored, 20 doubles and a stolen base over 86 contests.